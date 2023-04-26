PSNI investigate image allegedly sent to young person as cropped version shared widely online

The PSNI are investigating a report of an inappropriate image being sent to a young person.

A report was made to police on Sunday and comes after a cropped version of the original image was shared on social media hundreds of times across Northern Ireland.

The cropped picture shows the seat of a toilet and a bathroom floor.

Sharing the image in an appeal to find out who took it, the woman said: “I know it’s not the best of photo but does anyone on my Fb [Facebook] know this bathroom? Or maybe is your bathroom?

“If you could private mail me and I will show the full picture that was sent to a minor.”

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police received a report that an inappropriate image had been sent to a young person via a social media platform on Sunday, April 23.

"An investigation is underway and enquiries are continuing.”