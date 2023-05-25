PSNI investigate report of ‘despicable’ armed robbery in Derry bookies

Police at the scene of a robbery of a bookmakers in the Church Brae area of Derry. (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph)

Police are investigating a “brazen and despicable” armed robbery by masked men at a bookmakers in Derry.

Detectives from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Division (CID) investigating a robbery in the Waterside on Thursday are appealing for witnesses.

At approximately 9.30am a masked man entered a bookmakers on Church Brae and confronted a staff member with what is reported to have been a firearm.

The suspect left just minutes later, taking a sum of money, and ran off towards Tullyally Road. The suspect wore dark-coloured clothing.

Police remain in the area conducting enquiries and urge anyone who may have captured footage of the suspect fleeing the scene to get in touch.

This includes drivers with dash cam, those with CCTV or doorbell cameras. Police also want to hear from anyone who may have seen the suspect acting suspiciously in the area of Stevenson Park/Tullyally Road from around 9am.

Detective Sergeant Watkin said: "No one has been physically injured, but the staff member has been left distressed by what occurred.

"This was a brazen and despicable crime committed in the morning when people would have been out and about.

"The area would have been busy when this happened, and we’re keen to hear from anyone with information that can assist our investigation."

The number to call with information is 101, quote reference 475 of 25/05/23. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.