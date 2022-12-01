PSNI investigate report of ‘suspicious object’ in Co Fermanagh village

Police in Fermanagh and Omagh have received a report of a suspicious object left in the Landbrock Road area of Newtownbutler.

Officers are currently investigating. There are no road closures in place at this time.

The police have told Members of the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity by calling 101.

The PSNI investigated a report of a suspicious object in the Crom Road area of Newtownbutler on Wednesday.

That was later declared “nothing untoward”.