PSNI investigating 74 sexual or domestic cases against officers

PSNI officers have faced dismissal and suspension, while others are under investigation for sexual or domestic misconduct.

The PSNI is currently investigating 74 sexual or domestic cases involving its officers.

The force told BBC NI it sacked nine officers last year for misconduct "which had a sexual or domestic element", while a further 32 officers are currently suspended.

There are currently 74 ongoing cases – that includes some cases dating back years.

Police services across the UK have been reviewing vetting and standards following the murder of Sarah Everard in London.

This week a Metropolitan Police armed officer who used his role to put fear into his victims has admitted dozens of rape and sexual offences against 12 women, prompting further concerns, and calls for police services to carry out more stringent checks.

A tougher approach to disciplinary matters was promised by the PSNI a number of months ago.

Last September, launching its first action plan aimed at tackling violence against women and girls, it said the "very highest professional standards" were required to build public trust and confidence in policing.

Within this plan, senior leaders have committed to put a priority focus on building public trust and confidence in policing, recognising it is just as important to ensure the very highest professional standards within the service itself.

Superintendent Claire McGuigan of the Police Service's Professional Standards Department said: “In April 2021, our Professional Standards Department began a review of previous sexual and domestic-related misconduct investigations over a period of 10 years.

“The purpose is to identify any missed opportunities or areas for improvement.

“We have also published a service-wide statement of intent, making it clear that we will not tolerate violence, abuse, harassment or bullying of any kind.

“Where allegations are proven, dismissal will be robustly pursued. In 2022, we held 10 misconduct hearings that had a sexual or domestic element and we dismissed nine officers for their misconduct.

"We have five hearings scheduled for 2023 that have a sexual and/or domestic element.”

She added: “Currently there are 74 ongoing cases relating to either sexual misconduct or domestic incidents.

"Thirty-two officers are currently suspended on suspicion of sexual misconduct.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland expects the highest standards of professionalism and integrity from all of our police officers and staff.

“The Chief Constable’s message is clear. Just as we will pursue perpetrators of violence against women and girls in our communities, we are as committed to rooting out those that may be in our own ranks.”