PSNI investigating after 200 traffic cones stolen

More than 200 traffic cones have bee stolen in Northern Ireland

Police are investigating after 200 traffic cones were stolen.

The red and white traffic cones with blue based marked PTS and PTM and various signs and metal frames were stolen between 5.30pm on Wednesday November 6 and 8.30am on Thursday November 7.

A police officer, posting on PSNI Craigavon, said: "It's our taxes that end up funding these road works.

"Take a look at the pictures - they are pretty easily spotted.

Traffic cone theft.

"If you come across them, let us know.

"If you are a contractor and are offered signage and cones like theres - let us know.

"Get in touch by the usual means - ring us 101, Crimestoppers on 0800555111 or send a DM. Reference number 367 07/11/19."