PSNI investigating after children in west Belfast swallow discarded tablets

Police have confirmed they are investigating, after tablets discarded around the North Howard Court area were swallowed by two young children.

The incident in west Belfast is reported to have happened at around 5pm on Wednesday. According to reports, the two children found the drugs outside their home before swallowing them.

It is believed the children are both under the age of eight-years-old and were taken to hospital following the incident as a precaution.

There is no indication what the tablets contained. The children have since been discharged from hospital.

In a statement a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report yesterday morning [Thursday, April 22] of tablets being found in the North Howard Court area of north Belfast at around 5pm on Wednesday, April 21.

“It is understood that a number of children may have consumed these tablets. It is understood that they were taken to hospital as a precaution and have since been discharged.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

SDLP representative Paul Doherty described it as a “very serious incident” and said he spoke to the father of one of the children involved.

“Parents acted quickly and I was glad to hear that after being brought to A&E, both were eventually discharged,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“This every parent’s worst nightmare, I can’t begin to imagine what they were going through during this time and my thoughts are with them and the children involved.

“It is important that we continue to create awareness around the dangers of drugs, prescription medications and children picking up suspicious items.

“I will be liaising with a number of local groups to ensure we spread that message throughout our communities and to our young people.

“I would urge parents to sit down with their children and have a conversation about these risks. We also need to also ensure that children continue to be educated by these dangers at schools to avoid a situation like this happening to another family.

“We need to acknowledge the increasing drug problem on our streets, which should be tackled by the police at every opportunity. This could have been a very different story.”