PSNI investigating after crowds of Rangers fans gather in east Belfast

Police landrovers were in east Belfast on Sunday as crowds of football fans gathered.

Police landrovers were in east Belfast today as crowds of football fans gathered.

Police landrovers were in east Belfast on Sunday as football fans gathered.

Police officers were in east Belfast on Sunday as crowds of football fans gathered.

PSNI landrovers patrolled in east Belfast on Sunday as crowds of football fans gathered.

Police have launched an investigation after dispersing crowds of football fans in east Belfast.

PSNI landrovers were deployed on the Newtownards Road on Sunday afternoon as people gathered in breach of social distancing regulations to celebrate Rangers' Scottish title win.

A police investigation had already been underway after hundreds of Rangers fans had gathered on the Shankill Road earlier this month.

On Sunday, Belfast District Commander Chief Superintendent Simon Walls commented: "We have worked with local community representatives in the run-up to today's event to engage, explain and encourage people to adhere to the Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations.

Police officers were in east Belfast on Sunday as crowds of football fans gathered.

"Therefore, it is extremely disappointing to see the numbers involved, which are clearly a breach of the Regulations, when we know so many other people are a playing their part to keep people safe and adhere by the Regulations."

He added: “A policing operation was deployed to clear the roadway and then disperse the crowd. Evidence of potential breaches of Health Protection Regulations and those responsible was also gathered.

"An investigation is now under way, and appropriate enforcement action will be taken in relation to breaches of the Regulations in the coming days."

Sinn Fein's West Belfast MP, Paul Maskey, hit out at the "worrying" gathering as coronavirus regulations remain in place.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"Seeing video footage of football fans gathering in large crowds in East Belfast today is worrying as we are still in the middle of a pandemic," he said.

"There can be no replication of scenes on the Shankill Road two weeks ago.

"The PSNI must take action to safeguard people and communities."