PSNI investigating after Dundonald restaurant says customers failed to pay £216 table bill

A Belfast restaurant has been inundated with support from the public after they revealed a group of customers left the eatery without paying their £216.20 bill.

Carlito’s in Dundonald said the incident happened on Saturday involving a group of three adults and two children, with the party racking up the huge bill including cocktails, drinks & food.

Writing on social media, the American-Italian restaurant said: “They told the waitress that they will go and (get) the wallet from the car, however they drove off without paying their bill. The man driving was also driving after having a number of drinks.

“When the waitress brought the bill the customer left his driving license without paying. The police have been touch with them but we still haven’t received the money for the bill.

“We would like to offer you one last chance to pay your bill to save embarrassment and fines by court etc for all 3 adults in the party.

“Please call Carlito’s to arrange a payment by 8pm today. We have all the CCTV images and footage of the whole incident.”

In a later post responding to one user on social media, the restaurant confirmed the customers have not yet been in touch and said the matter is “now with the police”.

Users online were quick to side with the restaurant over the issue.

One wrote: “Absolutely horrendous thing to do considering everything that businesses have been through. Unbelievable how low some people will stoop and what an example to set in front of the children.”

Another said: “Disgusting behaviour, especially given how businesses are struggling at present. You’re being very generous giving them the opportunity to pay up before taking action.”

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a report of theft/ making off without payment from a business premises in the Dundonald area reported on 30th July. Enquiries continue.”