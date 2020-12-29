PSNI investigating after man and woman reportedly attacked by group of youths in west Belfast

Police are investigating the report of an assault at Cherry Road in the Collin area of west Belfast in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

It was reported that a man and a woman were punched and kicked by a group of youths in the street at around 12.40am on Tuesday morning.

The incident is believed to have occurred after the couple asked the youths to move on. The man and woman were taken to hospital following the assault and treated for cuts and bruising.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved and the PSNI is appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Woodbourne on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 35 29/12/20, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.