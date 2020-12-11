PSNI investigating after officer caught on video wearing RUC badge during search operation

The PSNI have launched an investigation after an officer was caught on camera wearing an RUC badge on his hat during a search operation.

Footage of the officer was taken during the search of a house in the Ballymagowan area of Londonderry on Thursday, the Irish News report.

Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said the badge was in breach of the PSNI’s corporate and protective equipment standards and that the matter was now subject to an internal investigation.

The video was taken by supporters of the dissident republican political group Saorodh during a property search.

It was claimed by the party that up to 20 officers were involved in the search of the property.

A police spokesman added the search was in connection to an ongoing investigation into the New IRA, and that electronic items were among those seized for further forensic examination.

The Royal Ulster Constabulary was replaced by the Police Service of Northern Ireland in 2001.

This followed negotiations for the Good Friday Agreement with nationalist and republican leaders calling for a more inclusive police force.

The Patten report in 1999, by former Conservative Party Chairman Chris Patten, led to the creation of the PSNI and boosted Catholics officers from 8% in 1998 to around a third.

Speaking earlier this year, Lord Patten said: “What the increase in the number of Catholics did was to help take policing out of the cockpit of politics.

“So when you look at the way the police in the past were so ruthlessly targeted on both sides, I think it has been a considerable success that nowadays they are regarded as a normal police service, even though there are still some dissidents who try to murder them and maim them.”

He added: “So I think it has been a terrific success to take policing out of the heart of the political debate.”