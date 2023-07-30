PSNI investigating after preacher filmed saying gay people ‘want to rape our children’ during Belfast Pride parade

The PSNI is investigating an alleged hate crime after a preacher was filmed in Belfast city centre accusing LGBTQ+ people of “wanting to rape our children”.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Belfast as its largest ever Pride parade made its way through the city on Saturday.

More than 250 different groups signed up to take part in Saturday's event, an increase of 25% on last year.

The theme for Belfast Pride 2023 was Stand By Your Trans, and the parade was led off by trans, non-binary and gender diverse people.

A number of posts appeared on social media about preachers in Belfast city centre.

Alliance Party councillor Micky Murray posted a video in which the preacher says: “Homosexuals have become so brazen that they wanted to rape the righteous, well that’s what’s happening today.

“They want to rape our children, they want to rape our country, they want to pillage and they want to pilfer all in the name of love.”

The preacher concluded by saying: “We need to stand up against the sin of homosexuality.”

During the video two police officers can be seen observing the incident and then speaking to a man who appears to be trying to video the preacher.

In his tweet Mr Murray said people had asked for evidence after some people had questioned the veracity of his comments.

He had posted earlier in the day to highlight “Christian” preachers on Royal Avenue, on the day of the Belfast Pride parade and “the police let them continue on”.

Mr Murray added: “This is an absolute disgrace and a failure of policing.”

In response, Superintendent Christian Bradley said the police are aware of a video circulating on social media showing a male using a public address system in the Royal Avenue area of the city on Saturday, July 29 prior to the Belfast Pride Parade.

“Officers were present at the scene and gathered evidence on body worn video. This footage is being reviewed by investigators.

“The incident is being treated as a hate crime.”

However, there is currently no specific hate crime legislation in Northern Ireland.

Head of Nations & Regions at Amnesty UK, Patrick Corrigan, posted stating: “’A person who uses threatening, abusive or insulting words… is guilty of an offence if (a) he intends thereby to stir up hatred or arouse fear; or (b) having regard to all the circumstances hatred is likely to be stirred up...’ — Public Order (NI) Order 1987.”