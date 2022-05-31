PSNI investigating after SDLP councillor reveals he was victim of attempted drink spiking

The PSNI is investigating after an SDLP councillor revealed he was the victim of an attempted drink spiking incident in a Strabane bar.

Jason Barr, who sits on the Derry City and Strabane Council, took to social media to brand the incident on Saturday as “disgusting”, explaining one of the drinks he had bought had been spiked.

Posting an image of an empty glass, the photo also shows a white tablet, which Mr Barr explained was placed in the drink and spotted by his “eagle eyed” friends before he drunk it.

"Tonight while out with a few friends. A drink I bought was spiked. As a man who was spiked 8 years ago and knows the full effects off [sic] this I am disgusted,” he wrote.

“Thank God for eagle-eyed friends who spotted this in the bottom of my glass. I have now passed this onto police and will be viewing CCTV.

“Anyone who feels spiking anyone as [sic] a bit of fun or for whatever simple reason, is nothing but scum. Please be vigilant.”

The PSNI confirmed it is investigating the incident at the licenced premises on Lower Main Street.

"It was reported that man found a tablet had been placed in his drink sometime between 11.30pm on Friday night and 1.30am on Saturday morning,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers would ask anyone with any information to contact them in Strabane on 101 quoting reference number 153 28/05/22.

"A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”

PSNI Inspector Michael Swanson added: “We take reports of drink spiking incredibly seriously.

“We have been working closely with bars and clubs to make them as safe as possible. CCTV is in operation in many venues and high streets. We want to make sure that potential perpetrators know we will be monitoring CCTV and will be robustly investigating confirmed drink spiking incidents.

“Information has been published on symptoms of drink spiking to look out for, along with tips on how to help someone who may have been spiked. You can read this in the Drugs section of www.drugsandalcoholni.info.

“Police encourage anyone who believes they have been the victim of drink spiking, to seek medical advice and make a report to police as soon as they can by contacting 101 or 999 in an emergency.”