PSNI investigating after young boy slapped across the face by security outside Dundonald McDonald’s

Police are investigating a report of assault outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Dundonald after a video showed a man slapping a young male teenager across the face.

The incident occurred on the Upper Newtownards Road at around 10pm on Saturday evening.

The video, which has been shared widely online, shows an older male wearing a face mask holding the boy by his coat before striking him hard across the face.

The man asks the young male: “What’s wrong with you? Are you crazy?”

After being told that the slap had been recorded, the man, who is still holding the teenager, points to what appears to be a McDonald’s burger on the ground and says: “He hit me with that”.

The young male replied: “I didn't mean to. It’s a prank. What way are you getting on?”

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said the older male works for an external security company and will not be on duty at any of its restaurants while an investigation is carried out.

The fast food company explained the video shows the culmination of an incident in which “a customer has become verbally and physically abusive towards our restaurant team”.

“The safety and security of our people and customers is our absolute priority,” the spokesperson added.

The PSNI stated it was reported that a young male had been slapped across the face by a man and appealed for witnesses.

“Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 1617 of 08/01/22,” said a spokesperson.

“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”