PSNI investigating appearance of indecent image during children’s screening of Super Mario Bros

A police investigation has been launched after an indecent image was displayed during a children’s screening of the Super Mario Bros at a cinema in Londonderry.

The incident reportedly happened at the Waterside Theatre and Arts Centre on Friday.

It is understood primary-school aged children were in the audience as part of a summer scheme when the image of a partially undressed woman appeared for a brief time

The theatre took to social media to apologise for what it described as an "unfortunate but serious" incident.

"Waterside Theatre is aware of an unfortunate but serious incident happening today [Friday],” it posted on Facebook.

`”The welfare of our visitors is always our main concern and we will be working with the relevant authorities.

“We offer our sincere apologies to all those affected.”

Parents of the children involved have been informed of the incident directly by organisers and the PSNI has been notified.

"Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information that could help with this investigation is asked to contact police," a police spokesperson said.

DUP MLA Gary Middleton has called for rigorous investigation to establish the facts.

"There needs to be an investigation into how this happened and particularly the equipment used," he said.

"It's important that parents and those involved are kept informed."

Meanwhile SDLP councillor for Derry and Strabane District Council Sean Mooney told BBC News NI it was "an unfortunate matter and unfortunate it happened".

"It would be concerning for the children seeing something that's inappropriate," he added.

"But this is pending investigation."