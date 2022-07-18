PSNI investigating assault in south Belfast as man left unconscious

The PSNI are appealing for witnesses following a suspected assault in south Belfast which left a man unconscious with serious facial injuries.

The assault took place in the early hours of Saturday (July 16) in University Street shortly before 2am.

The 30-year-old victim was later taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said: “An investigation is ongoing and officers would ask anyone who was in the area at this time and who witnessed an assault or any other suspicious activity to contact them at Lisburn Road on 101, quoting reference number 170 16/07/22.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”