PSNI investigating claim Arm na Poblachta responsible for viable bomb outside Derry police station

Police and ATO deal with a suspect car carrying a device outside Waterside Police Station in Derry on November 21, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott)

The PSNI is investigating a claim that dissident republican group Arm na Poblachta (ANP) was responsible for a vehicle hijacking and subsequent security alert in the Waterside area of Derry.

A device left in a hijacked vehicle outside Waterside police station on November 20 was a viable bomb.

Police had previously said the object was an elaborate hoax made to look like a car bomb.

During the incident a delivery driver was hijacked by three masked men and made to drive his car to Waterside police station, where it was abandoned.

It sparked a major security alert which led to some children not being able to get to school on Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector Loge has now said: “Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit are investigating a claim of responsibility that Arm na Poblachta (ANP) was responsible for a vehicle hijacking and subsequent security alert in the Waterside area of Derry/Londonderry on Sunday November 20th."

"We are keeping an open mind and the investigation continues.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1664 20/11/22.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org