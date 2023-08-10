PSNI investigating claims dissidents in possession of data on 10,000 officers and staff

Police are working to verify claims from dissident republicans that they possess personal information on officers and staff released in a major security breach, the Chief Constable has said.

Simon Byrne also revealed that a second major breach — in which a PSNI laptop containing the names of more than 200 officers and staff was stolen— had not been reported to senior management for three weeks.

Since the two breaches came to light officers have spoken of fearing for their safety.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne: “We are now aware that dissident republicans claim to be in possession of some this information”

Some 500 referrals have been made to a group established to look at “real-time concerns about threat and risk”, Mr Byrne said, but no officers have been rehoused due to the breaches to date.

Read more PSNI lost documents containing details of Apprentice Boys members

Mr Byrne said he was “deeply sorry” about the “industrial-scale breach of data” — but said he would not be quitting.

“An early worst case scenario that we have been dealing with is that third parties would attempt to get this data to intimidate, corrupt or indeed cause harm to our officers and staff,” he told the media following a marathon four-hour emergency meeting of the Policing Board.

“We are now aware that dissident republicans claim to be in possession of some of this information circulating on WhatsApp, and as we speak we are advising officers and staff about how to deal with that and any further risk that they face.”

He added that the force has not yet been able to verify the substance of the claim and the priority “has to be remaining alert to the safety and welfare of both officers and staff as we deal with this unprecedented incident”.

PSNI Data Breach: Officers left vulnerable due to ‘human error’

The PSNI chief said he did not face any calls to resign over the situation from members of the Policing Board during the emergency meeting, which was held in private.

It was also confirmed the police-issued laptop and radio stolen from a private car in Newtownabbey on July 6 have not been recovered so far.

The laptop contained a spreadsheet with the names of more than 200 PSNI officers and staff.

The theft was revealed by the Belfast Telegraph yesterday afternoon.

PSNI Chief Constable says he is not stepping down

While Mr Byrne said the PSNI has a means of wiping these devices remotely, Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd admitted that the incident only “came through to our security on the 27th and I dealt with it immediately after that, as soon as it came to my attention”.

“Then we informed the ICO (Information Commissioner’s Office),” he added.

“The gap in between is part of an ongoing investigation, it’s not clear to be frank at the moment as to why there was a delay and that is of concern to me and that is something we will be looking very closely at.

Read more PSNI could face a compensation bill of £100m as a result of serious data breach

“In terms of the individual concerned [whose car it was], I have to respect the rights of them because they are involved in a process and I am not in a position to give any personal information about them out at the moment.”

Mr Byrne said he would not be stepping down.

“In the short term my priority is about the wellbeing of officers and staff as we navigate our way through this crisis,” he said.

“But equally I know it's a question that people will be asking, I don't think leadership is about walking away, it's facing up to your responsibilities and I think the organisation needs consistency and calm heads at the moment across the team to lead us through what we accept is an unprecedented crisis.”

Ulster Unionist Policing Board member Mike Nesbitt said he hopes the dissident republican claim is false.

“Clearly it is in the interests of dissident republicans to make the claim because it's in their interests to spread maximum panic, but if they do have it then the police are, I would suggest, going to be well stretched to protect that number of people,” he said.

Policing Board member Gerry Kelly said the meeting was “instructive and very robust”, and many questions were asked and “we got answers to some of them”.

“The issue around whether it is human error or a system error was answered at the end,” he added.

“I think while human error was involved, there was also a problem with the system. I understand they changed part of the system which would resolve that problem at this moment.”

Read more Law firm working with Police Federation on PSNI data breach compensation claims

The SDLP’s Mark H Durkan added: “The pressing issue now is the safety of officers, staff and their families.

“The unimaginable stress of these families is compounded by a claim from a paramilitary organisation that they have access to the leaked information.”

Policing Board chair Deirdre Toner described the data breach as a “very grave matter”.

She said it will remain the focal point for board meetings with the Police Service of Northern Ireland “for many months to come until we are reassured that the recommendations from the review are fully implemented”.

Ms Toner said the personal impact of the data breach on 10,000 police officers and staff “cannot be overstated”.

The terror threat in Northern Ireland is described as severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.