PSNI investigating Co Londonderry fire as arson with ‘intent to endanger life’

The PSNI have said they are treating a fire at a property in Co Londonderry as arson with intent to endanger life.

The blaze occurred in the Deramore Drive area of the city on Friday, with both police and members from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attending.

There were no reported injuries and no one was inside the property at the time of the fire.

A police spokesperson said: “Had that not been the case, it could have resulted in very serious consequences.

“At this time, we are treating this report as arson with intent to endanger life, and our enquiries to establish the circumstances of what happened are continuing” they added.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to call 101, quoting reference number 1750 of 17/03/23.”

"Alternatively, information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.”