PSNI investigating Coleraine shooting incident

The PSNI is appealing for information after a number of shots were fired at a flat in Coleraine on Thursday evening.

It happened in the Elms Park area shortly before 11.30pm.

A spokesperson for the PSNI explained no one was inside the property at the time, with damage caused to a downstairs window and the front door of the flat.

Claire Sugden MLA condemned those behind the shooting.

“Thankfully no-one was in the property at the time, otherwise we might be looking at a very different situation,” Ms Sugden said.

“Those behind this attack clearly intended to do serious harm. Guns must be taken off our streets and those using them must be brought to justice.

“This kind of attack will be rightly condemned by the entire community – a community that has the right to live without fear of this kind of violence.

“I would urge anyone with any information about this to contact the police on 111.”

The PSNI said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2089 30/09/21.”

A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org