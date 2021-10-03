PSNI investigating ‘deliberate’ fire at Derry flat

Detectives in Londonderry are appealing for information following a suspected arson attack at a flat in the Chamberlain Street area of the city in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Firefighters attended the blaze along with PSNI officers.

Detective Sergeant Watkin said: “Officers and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the address, having received a report of the incident at around 4.20am.

“NIFR officers extinguished the fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw anyone acting suspiciously.

"Please get in touch with detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 386 of 03/10/21.”

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Or, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/