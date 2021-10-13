PSNI investigating ‘deliberate’ house fire in Belfast's Holyland area

Detectives are investigating a fire at a house in the Holylands area of south Belfast.

The incident occurred in Carmel Street on the evening of Tuesday, October 12.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Shortly after 9:30pm, it was reported to police that a fire had been started in the front room of an unoccupied house in the Carmel Street area of the Holylands.

"Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service personnel attended the scene and were quickly able to contain and extinguish the fire, which at this time is believed to have been started deliberately. Smoke and fire damage was caused to the property as a result.

“This fire could easily have spread to nearby houses and endangered lives if not for the prompt response from our Fire Service colleagues.

"Police are therefore treating this incident as arson and I would ask anyone with information, or anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in Carmel Street in the time leading up to the fire, to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 2053 12/10/21.

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”