PSNI investigating ‘hate incident’ at Newry Town Hall, as council wishes to ‘dispel untruths’ over why building was lit up red, white and blue

The PSNI have confirmed they are dealing with an incident at Newry Town Hall on Thursday evening as a “hate incident.”

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, a police spokesperson said “Police in Newry received a report of an incident which occurred at the Bank Parade area of the city on Thursday 8th September.”

"Officers attended and are dealing with this matter as a hate incident.”

The confirmation comes as Newry, Mourne and Down Council issued a statement saying they were aware information was circulating on social media about the Town Hall following the news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

In a statement posted to social media, the council said the building was not lit up with red, white and blue lights to mark the passing of the Queen instead saying they wish to “dispel any untruths regarding this matter and can advise that any imagery circulating on social media was not provided by the Council.”

“In response to requests from organisations, charitable or other groups, the Council will light up Newry Town Hall and Down Leisure Centre in a particular colour/s as requested, and where practicably possible" the statement said.

“In order to mark the occasion of RelateNI’s 75th anniversary of supporting relationships and families across Northern Ireland and also World Duchenne Awareness Day the Council agreed to light up its buildings to support these initiatives during the week 5-9 September.”

“At all times, the Council followed the Northern Ireland Office protocol in relation to all matters following the death of Her Majesty.”

It comes as the TUV called on the PSNI to "investigate the incident” which is believed to involve the removal of the lighting display on Newry Town Hall and Irish tricolour flag raised on the building instead.

In a statement, TUV spokesperson Keith Ratcliffe said: “I was sickened and appalled by the actions of republicans, who vandalised the tribute to HM Queen Elizabeth II at Newry Town Hall last night.”

“While news of the Her Majesty’s passing continued to spread around the world and we all struggled to come to terms with the loss of a great leader, Republicans took to the streets under the cover of darkness,” said Mr Ratcliffe.

"Red lighting, which had lit up the front of the town hall for only a few hours, was removed by these vandals.”

“There is an urgent need for Newry, Mourne and Down District Council to reinstate the tribute immediately. I would also call on the PSNI to investigate this hate crime, of which I believe there is extensive CCTV coverage, as a matter of urgency.”

“Many people across Northern Ireland are appalled by the sickening displays of hatred which are manifesting themselves both here and in the Republic.

“There is something seriously wrong with any ideology which drives people to respond in such a fashion to the death of a 96-year-old lady who gave a lifetime of service.”

Meanwhile, Shamrock Rovers has condemned a video which appears to show fans celebrating the death of the Queen during a Europa Conference League fixture.

The footage emerged on social media and appeared to be from the League of Ireland club’s Thursday night fixture against Swedish side Djurgarden at Tallaght Stadium.

A section of the stadium was filmed singing a derogatory song to the tune of ‘Give it Up’ by KC & the Sunshine Band.

It was posted to Twitter on Thursday night and has so far been viewed over 5.4m times on the social media platform.

In a statement, Shamrock Rovers said they had been “made aware of chants by a group of individuals at last night’s game”.

“Such highly insensitive and callous chanting is not acceptable at our club and is against the values that Shamrock Rovers FC stands for,” the club continued.

“Our ground regulations issued on match tickets and on signage at entry strictly prohibits such activity.

“This is also announced over the PA system before all of our games in Tallaght Stadium: ‘Shamrock Rovers Football Club welcomes all supporters to its grounds and condemns any form of bigotry and discrimination in soccer.

“‘Shamrock Rovers Football Club does not condone hostile abuse of individual players, spectators, or officials based on ethnic or cultural background, nationality, or religious affiliation.

“Those found to be involved in any such behaviour will face ejection from the ground and will be reported to the Gardai.’”

It comes after a minute’s silence before the second half of Hearts’ clash with İstanbul Başakşehir had to be cut short after supporters appeared to jeer and shout obscenities.