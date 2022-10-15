PSNI investigating incident at Glentoran v Linfield match

The PSNI have confirmed they are investigating an incident at Friday’s football match between Linfield FC and Glentoran FC.

Videos circulating on social media allegedly show objects being thrown by and towards fans in the stands.

When asked for comment on the footage, the PSNI replied saying they were “aware of an incident” and are “currently making “further enquiries.”

Glentoran beat Linfield in a 0-3 defeat, with Linfield boss David Healy admitting “he takes full responsibility for his team woeful showing” at Windsor Park.

“I’m the manager, so I’m there to be shot at,” he said. "I take full responsibility for the performance in terms of team selection, the changes I made during the game and the decisions I took – I got it wrong” he said.

“We let the fans down and I totally understand their frustration”