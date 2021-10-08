PSNI investigating INLA gun salute video

Police are investigating a video circulating on social media appearing to show an INLA gun salute.

The short clip shows a memorial picture of INLA man Matt McLarnon placed on an outside table while a caption reads: “INLA tribute to Vol. Matt McLarnon 2021”.

This is immediately followed by the appearance of three men wearing hoods, face masks and sunglasses

As the man in the centre fires several shots into the air the others salute.

Footage appearing to show a gun salute from the INLA has circulated on social media.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are aware of a video on social media and are conducting an investigation into the matter.”

In June, it was reported that police were investigating possible Covid breaches at a parade in the Divis area marking the 40th anniversary of the death of Matt McLarnon who was 20-years-old when he died on May 12, 1981.

Commenting on the video, DUP Alderman Brian Kingston said: “This is clearly the glorification of terrorism and there’s no place for guns being fired on our streets and in our cities.

"Whilst we can’t be totally certain that this occurred this year, I welcomed that it’s being investigated by the police."

He added: “It has the appearance of trying to promote the use of guns and terrorism, which has been rejected by society.

"People engaging in this are a sad remnant of a past which society has moved on from.”

The appearance of the video follows a recent republican show of strength in Bellaghy, Co Londonderry.

Marking the 40th anniversary of the hunger strikes, New IRA boss Thomas Mellon was seen directing a parade attended by around 800 dissidents.

The event was organised by Saoradh, the New IRA’s political wing, and was led by a colour party wearing berets and sunglasses.