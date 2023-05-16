PSNI investigating link between machete robberies involving masked men

Two men have escaped serious injury following several incidents in Co Down involving a gang of masked men armed with a machete.

Police said they received numerous reports on Monday surrounding a black Audi car being driven with two masked men inside and tape covering the vehicle’s registration plates in Donaghadee.

After, it was reported a man aged in his 20s in the Thorndale Road South area of Carryduff suffered minor injuries to his face and had a number of items stolen including his phone, jewellery and clothing.

Another attempted hijacking of a man in his late teens then took place in Bangor later in the evening.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Dunny McCubbin said: "Police received a report at around 6.45pm of a black coloured Audi car being driven with two masked men inside and tape covering the vehicle registration plates in the Millisle Road area of Donaghadee.

"At around 10.40pm it was then reported that a man aged in his 20s was robbed at knifepoint by two masked men in the Thorndale Road South area of Carryduff. The men were reportedly armed with a machete, they struck the victim in the face and made off in a black coloured Audi with a phone, jewellery and clothing. The victim received minor injuries to his face.

"An attempted vehicle hijacking was then reported in the Toscana Park area of Bangor at around 11.30pm. It was reported that a man, aged in his late teens, was approached in a car park by two masked men in a black car, one armed with a machete, who attempted to take the victim’s car. The victim locked the car and the men then made off empty handed.

"Thankfully there were no reports of any serious injuries during these three incidents, which police are investigating a potential link between.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have any information which could assist with the investigation should contact police on the non-emergency number 101