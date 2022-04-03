PSNI investigating link between Tyrone fire and £12k cannabis raid

Police recovered £12,000 of suspected cannabis from an empty property in Augher, Co Tyrone.

Police are investigating a possible link between a fire and a £12,000 cannabis raid in Co Tyrone.

In a statement, Inspector Lucas said a report of suspicious circumstances in the Favour Royal area of Augher shortly after 4.30pm on Friday.

"Officers attended and seized approximately £12,000 worth of suspected herbal cannabis from an unoccupied house.

"At this stage we are investigating a potential link between between this incident and a report of a fire in the same area on Friday, March 25, shortly after 10.30am."

Police officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and it is not believed anyone was inside the property at the time.

Anyone who noticed suspicious activity or has any relevant information has been asked to call 101, quoting reference 529 for March 25.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously for 0800 555 111.