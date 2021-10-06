PSNI investigating mother and baby home allegations

The PSNI has launched an investigation into allegations of physical and sexual abuse at mother and baby homes and Magdalene Laundries in Northern Ireland.

A panel of experts on Tuesday recommended the establishment of a public inquiry to investigate the experiences of thousands of women in the homes and immediate redress payments to survivors.

Around 13,000 single women were sent to a dozen such institutions over 70 years between the 1920s and the 1990s. In their testimonies spoke of harsh conditions, unpaid labour and being forced to give up babies for adoption.

The Executive, which commissioned the experts' report, must now decide when and whether to adopt the recommendations.

The PSNI said they welcomed the publication of the panel's findings and said dedicated officers from the Historical Child Abuse Team are ready to investigate reports of crimes after women said they were detained against their will, used as unpaid labour and had to give up babies for adoption. Dedicated reporting systems including an email address and direct phone number have also been established.

Detective Chief Superintendent Anthony McNally, Head of Public Protection Branch said the PSNI recognises the profound impact on the lives of those who were in Mother and Baby Homes and Magdalene Laundries and the concerns of the wider public on what went on in them.

“Specially trained officers within our Historical Child Abuse Team will be investigating all allegations of non-recent physical and sexual abuse against residents of these homes. We have, from today, launched dedicated reporting mechanisms to make it easier for people to come forward to us with information," he said.

“All reports we receive will be examined thoroughly and any criminality detected will be robustly investigated.

“I would encourage anyone who has been the victim of non-recent abuse or any criminal act arising out of these homes, or who has information likely to assist an investigation into a criminal act committed, to please come forward and report this. We care about what you have to say, will listen and support you, and will act to keep you and others safe," he said.

The Northern Ireland programme director of Amnesty International Patrick Corrigan said it’s a “welcome commitment” from the PSNI.

“The investigation should be extended to cover allegations of forced labour, illegal adoptions and other criminal activity which Amnesty International first highlighted almost ten years ago,” he said.

“We would encourage any victims of possible criminal acts, whether perpetrated by an individual or on behalf of an institution or official body, to contact the police directly or through a solicitor.”

Anyone wishing to contact the dedicated Mother and Baby Homes and Magdalene Laundries Investigative Team can do so via the following options:

Email: MotherBabyHomes.Magdalenelaundries@psni.police.uk

Direct line (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm): 02890 901728

Outside of office hours call 101 to speak to a call handler from the Police Service of Northern Ireland who will pass on details to the dedicated investigation team to make direct contact.