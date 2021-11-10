PSNI investigating Omagh needle spiking incident targeting woman

Police in Omagh are investigating the report of a woman who believes she may have been the victim of a needle spiking incident at the weekend.

According to the PSNI, the woman reported the incident happened on Saturday evening in the town.

The report comes in the wake of a series of incidents involving spiking in recent weeks.

Read more Police in Belfast investigate four spiking reports

Last week the PSNI said they were investigating four spiking incidents in Belfast, with the chief constable Simon Byrne confirming that 120 cases of spiking have been reported to police so far in 2021.

A PSNI spokesperson said the needle spiking report in Co Tyrone is now the subject of a “detailed investigation”.

“Police in Omagh received a report of a woman who believed she may have been the victim of a needle spiking on Saturday evening,” they said.

“A detailed investigation into this incident is underway, including review of CCTV footage.

“We would urge anyone who thinks they have been spiked to contact police as soon as possible so that we can maximise all investigative opportunities.”

The report has been condemned as “concerning” by one Sinn Fein MP as the SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin said she will be pushing for “urgent action” on the issue by the Executive.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“Deeply concerning that a woman has been targeted in a needle spiking incident in Omagh at the weekend,” said Sinn Fein’s Orfhlaith Begley.

“Everyone should be able to socialise freely without any fear. My thoughts are with the woman who has been impacted by this traumatic incident.”

In response to cases reported in Belfast last week, PSNI Chief Inspector Fox reassured the public that investigating the crimes was a “priority” for officers.

“Police have been working with the hospitality sector to provide up-to-date advice and guidance around enhancing crime prevention measures that will ensure the safety of everyone,” he said.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they have been spiked to contact police as soon as possible so that we can maximise all investigative opportunities.

“Any perpetrator who thinks they can get away with these despicable acts should be left in no doubt that police are leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to investigate and apprehend them.”