PSNI investigating reports of Union flags being attached to lamp-posts in Newtownards

The PSNI have confirmed they are investigating reports of people erecting flags on lamp-posts in Newtownards on Monday evening.

Police said they received the reports of “males erecting flags” in the Portaferry Road area of the Co Down town shortly after 7pm on Monday evening.

Social media footage posted on Twitter on Monday appears to show a group of individuals gathered around a lamp-post, with a ladder propped up against it. In the video, police can be seen talking to those present.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The account which posted the tweet – Unionist Voice – wrote online above the video: “Aggressive & politically motivated PSNI tearing down Union flags & aggressively threatening a gentleman videoing the latest example of political policing.”

It is not thought any of the flags were removed by police during the incident.

In a statement on Tuesday, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report shortly after 7pm last night (Monday, 26th April) about males erecting flags in the Portaferry Road area of Newtownards.

“Officers attended the location where they spoke with a number of males. Enquiries are ongoing.

“Where reports of banners or flags being erected are received, the Police Service of Northern Ireland will attend to ascertain proof of permission for erecting a banner or flag and gather evidence in the event that any offence is committed.

“Details are passed to the relevant land or property owner, who will decide on the appropriate course of action which may include the matter being reported for prosecution.”