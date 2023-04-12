PSNI investigating security breach around Biden visit during ‘largest policing operation in a decade’

PSNI officers arrive for the visit at the York Street campus (Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

The PSNI are probing a suspected security breach during President Biden’s visit to Belfast which saw the largest policing operation in a decade get underway.

The breach centres around a member of the public who said they discovered what the PSNI believe is a copy of an “operational order”.

Speaking on BBC’s The Nolan Show, the man who discovered the document confirmed it was a “sensitive document".

“It gives you details of roads being closed, who the commanders are, phone numbers.

"It’s a bit crazy it’s been lying about the street."

According to the man’s report, this five-page order included information about how officers were deployed around Belfast for the visit.

In a statement to BBC NI, the PSNI said: “We are aware of a security breach.

“An investigation has commenced and we have notified the senior information risk officer.

“We take the safety of visiting dignitaries, members of the public and our officers and staff extremely seriously and will put the appropriate actions in place.”

It comes as PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd confirmed 2,920 officers took part in an extensive operation to assist with the US Presidential visit.

He described the major strategic operation as the largest since the G8 summit in 2013 and said it required extensive planning and deployments:

“The breadth of this operation has been huge and has involved 2,920 police officers from around Northern Ireland," Mr Todd added.

"Extensive planning and preparation has been implemented to ensure the safety and security of the US President, his officials and staff, as well as Prime Minster Sunak and other dignitaries.

“This has been an extremely busy time for policing across Northern Ireland, with Easter parades and a high footfall of visitors attending the various beauty spots over the Easter holidays.

"We have benefited over the last few days from 84 Mutual Aid officers who travelled to Belfast and surrounding areas and provided essential additional specialist capabilities and support.

Mr Todd praised the “dedicated and professional” staff who ensured all operations were carried out the adequate expertise and thanked all police officers,staff and Mutual Aid officers for their contribution.

"Various road closures and cordons were put in place over the last few days so I would also like to thank the public for their understanding and cooperation,” he continued.

“This has been a complex and expensive operation delivered to internationally recognised standards and at present we anticipate the overall cost for the two week operation will be somewhere in the region of £7 million, however that is an early estimate and is subject to change.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland will seek to recover what costs we can, under relevant established arrangements, once the operation has concluded and full details are known.”

Road closures in Belfast city centre are now being lifted and cordons and security barriers are being removed as the city returns to normality after Joe Biden departed NI on Wednesday.

President Biden left Belfast on Wednesday afternoon after giving a speech at Ulster University in the city. Previously, he had met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

A number of Northern Ireland politicians were at Ulster University for Mr Biden’s speech to officially open the city centre campus.

He will now travel on to the Republic of Ireland for the next few days to engage in further events.