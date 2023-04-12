PSNI investigating security breach around Biden visit

PSNI officers arrive for the visit at the York Street campus (Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

The PSNI are probing a suspected security breach in the safety operation around President Biden’s visit to Belfast.

The breach centres around a member of the public who said they discovered what the PSNI believe is a copy of an “operational order”.

Speaking on BBC’s The Nolan Show, the man who discovered the document confirmed it was a “sensitive document".

“It gives you details of roads being closed, who the commanders are, phone numbers.

"It’s a bit crazy it’s been lying about the street."

According to the man’s report, this five-page order included information about how officers were deployed around Belfast for the visit.

Joe Biden lands in Northern Ireland as part of historic four-day trip

In a statement to BBC NI, the PSNI said: “We are aware of a security breach.

“An investigation has commenced and we have notified the senior information risk officer.

“We take the safety of visiting dignitaries, members of the public and our officers and staff extremely seriously and will put the appropriate actions in place.”

President Biden left Belfast on Wednesday afternoon after giving a speech at Ulster University in the city. Previously, he had met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

A number of Northern Ireland politicians were at Ulster University for Mr Biden’s speech to officially open the city centre campus.

He will now travel on to the Republic of Ireland for the next few days to engage in further events.