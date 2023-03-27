PSNI investigating spate of attacks in North Down

Police at the scene of a suspected pipe bomb attack on the Bowtown Road of Newtownards on March 26th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Police at the scene of a petrol bomb attack in the Moyne Gardens area of Newtownards on Sunday night (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Police are investigating a potential link between a number of incidents over recent days in the Co Down area, it is understood.

It comes after a pipe bomb had been thrown at a property in the Newtownards area on Saturday evening.

At the weekend police and Army bomb experts attended the scene of the attack on Bowtown Road.

Police have now confirmed the front window and a wall of the property have been damaged during the incident.

Detective Sergeant Bell said: “At around 9:35pm, it was reported that a pipe bomb had been thrown at a property in the area. It was reported that a front window and a wall at the property were damaged during the incident.

"The property was occupied at the time, but there were no reports of any injuries.”

On Sunday night police also attended the scene of a petrol bomb attack in the Moyne Gardens area of Newtownards.

Detective Sergeant Bell added: “Shortly after 10pm, it was reported that a brick was thrown through a front window of a property in the area. It was then reported that two petrol bombs were thrown into the property, which caused fire damage to the window ledge, roof and floor during the incident. One man in his 60s was injured during the incident.

“Damage was also caused to a car that was parked outside the property, with bricks thrown through an upstairs window and a kitchen window during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101.”