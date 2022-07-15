PSNI investigating sudden death in Belfast city centre

The PSNI have said they are investigating the sudden death of an individual in the North Street area of Belfast city centre on Thursday.

It is believed the individual was a young woman who was reportedly homeless.

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker, tweeted: “Sadly another death on the streets of Belfast. Young female, early 20’s!”

A PSNI spokesperson said “Police received a report of a sudden death at the North Street area of Belfast on Thursday, July 14.

“Enquiries are ongoing and there are no further details at this stage.”

More to follow.