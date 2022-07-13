PSNI investigating suspicious object left in Newtownbutler

Police in Co Fermanagh are carrying out a security operation after a report of a suspicious object.

It had reportedly been left in the Lettergreen Road/Moorlough Road area of Newtownbutler.

Chief Inspector Rory Hoy said: “We received the report earlier today, Wednesday, July 13.

“Local police are implementing a security operation resulting in road closures, including the Moorlough Road (A34) between Newtownbutler & Donagh.

Inspector Hoy added: “I am appealing to members of the public to avoid the area at present.”

South Tyrone DUP MLA Deborah Erskine condemned the alert in a statement saying people in the Newtownbutler area “do not deserve to be subject to fear”.

“The good rural people of this area do not deserve to be subject to fear and worry as a result of mindless individuals intent on doing all that they can to destroy, what should be a peaceful society,” she said.

“Those who wake up with such disruption on their mind are only serving to inconvenience their neighbours and place lives and livelihoods at risk.

"Raising community tensions and creating disruption serves only to feed some sick violent fantasy and mindset of people stuck in the past.

“I’m thinking of those living in the area and the police dealing with the incident. I thank the PSNI for their quick action. If this is a viable or elaborate hoax, then those responsible must face the full force of the law.”