PSNI investigating Twitter troll after threat to rape Belfast Telegraph journalist’s daughter (10)

Police are investigating after horrific comments were made on social media about the daughter of a senior Belfast Telegraph journalist.

Suzanne Breen, this newspaper’s political editor, was sent the offensive messages after posting about her daughter receiving her transfer test results at the weekend.

An account responded with sick messages threatening to rape her daughter.

Ms Breen reported the matter to the PSNI yesterday.

She said: “I posted a photograph of my 10-year-old daughter jumping with joy after she got an A in the transfer test on Saturday. A sick account then trolled me, threatening to rape her and do other vile things to her.

“I am shocked and appalled that someone would respond to the picture of an innocent child in such a reprehensible manner.

“It has been a deeply uncomfortable and upsetting experience.

“Twitter took some time to remove the series of tweets and the account. The PSNI response has been speedy and exceptional. I made a statement to police on Sunday.

“I hope that Twitter will cooperate with detectives to help identify the perpetrator and that they will be brought to justice.”

Twitter was contacted for comment.

It is the latest example of abusive messages being sent on social media.

Last month police launched an investigation after DUP MLA Diane Dodds received “callous and malicious” abuse mocking her late son Andrew, who was born with spina bifida and died in 1998 at the age of eight.

She was targeted by an anonymous Twitter account on New Year’s Eve. The account was deleted soon after.

At the weekend Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga was racially abused on social media after his penalty shootout miss against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.