PSNI investigating two separate fires as arson with ‘intent to endanger life’

The PSNI have said they are treating a fire at a property in Co Londonderry as arson with intent to endanger life.

The blaze occurred in the Deramore Drive area of the city on Friday, with both police and members from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attending.

There were no reported injuries and no one was inside the property at the time of the fire.

A police spokesperson said: “Had that not been the case, it could have resulted in very serious consequences.

“At this time, we are treating this report as arson with intent to endanger life, and our enquiries to establish the circumstances of what happened are continuing” they added.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to call 101, quoting reference number 1750 of 17/03/23.”

"Alternatively, information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.”

Meanwhile, police have said they are investigating a separate report of arson in Portrush on Friday, which they also believe had intent to endanger life.

The fire occurred at a property in the Glenbush Drive area and caused its roof to partially collapse as a result.

No one was inside the property at the time, and no injuries were reported but the occupants of the adjoining properties were evacuated due to smoke as a precaution.

Two garden sheds and an oil tank were also destroyed.

A police spokesperson said: “Had this fire spread, the consequences could have been devastating, and an investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of this reckless incident, which we are treating as arson with intent to endanger life at this time.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, or who may have any information which might assist us, to contact detectives on 101, and quote reference number 2087 of 17/03/23.”