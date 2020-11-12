PSNI is urged to review fines at Black Lives Matter events in Derry and Belfast

Policing Board also calls for probe into claims of bias in handling of opposing rallies

The PSNI has been urged to review all fines, penalties and prosecutions handed out as a result of its approach to Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests earlier this year.

A new report by the Policing Board has also recommended an end to the use of spit hoods.

A BLM rally in Derry's Guildhall Square on June 6 resulted in 57 people being fined.

A further 15 people attending a similar rally at Custom House Square in Belfast were also fined.

The PSNI's controversial handling of the BLM events has been the subject of much criticism, including accusations it had treated them differently to other large gatherings during the pandemic.

No fines were issued at a right-wing 'Protect our statues' protest outside Belfast City Hall a week later.

The BLM rallies were sparked by the killing of African-American George Floyd by a police officer in the US, which led to worldwide outrage.

At the time coronavirus health regulations stipulated that no more than six people could gather in groups outdoors.

The Police Ombudsman is probing the PSNI's handling of the protests.

In its review of the PSNI's response to the Covid-19 pandemic between March 23 and June 30, which was conducted by its human rights adviser John Wadham, the Policing Board has made 18 recommendations.

These include the PSNI holding discussions with BLM protest organisers on future cooperation "to ensure peaceful protests are facilitated and that both sides understand the positive obligations of the police and the key role of the organisers".

Policing Board chair Doug Garrett said: "The pandemic necessitated the introduction of new legislation, new powers for policing and the requirement for policing to interpret and deliver policing services to ensure public compliance with directions from the NI Executive.

"The board recognises the enormous challenge faced by the PSNI in policing the pandemic in a way which did not damage public confidence in the service.

"Overall, the police are to be commended for their '4 Es' approach and application, but there have been instances where police decisions, actions, interactions and enforcement activity have been publicly questioned.

"It is therefore important that these matters are reviewed and scrutinised to inject openness and transparency, identify lessons learnt and to provide public assurance and explanation on issues where concerns have been raised."

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said: "We welcome the report and the scrutiny into the police response.

"We will now take time to consider its findings and recommendations."

The Policing Board has also recommended that spit hoods are withdrawn from use, having approved their limited introduction at the end of March after previously withholding consent.

The PSNI began using the guards, which are made of mesh and plastic, during lockdown following incidents where suspects coughed or spat at officers.

But Patrick Corrigan of Amnesty International said placing a hood over someone's head is "a significant use of force" and one that raises "key concerns over cruel and degrading treatment, as well as serious potential health risks".

He said: "There is insufficient medical and scientific data concerning the actual risk to officers from spitting, and whether the use of such devices is proportionate and necessary.

"The Chief Constable rushed to deploy spit hoods without evidence that they are effective in preventing the transmission of Covid-19.

"Spit hoods must be withdrawn from use in Northern Ireland immediately."

Referring to the BLM protests, Mr Corrigan added: "To be able to peacefully protest is a fundamental human right.

"We look forward to the PSNI and the Public Prosecution Service now reviewing the fines and prosecutions against those participating in peaceful, safe protests as part of a new approach to facilitating, not criminalising, peaceful protest. We would welcome an investigation by the Equality Commission into whether the policing of BLM protests was discriminatory."