PSNI issue appeal to find missing Strabane man Tony Kildea
Lauren Harte
Police have made an appeal for help in locating a missing Strabane man.
The PSNI said officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 23-year-old Tony Kildea.
He was last seen at around 4am on Sunday morning at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry.
Mr Kildea is described as being 5’6’’ tall, of a slim build and has short brown/red hair and a beard. When last seen he wore a green jacket, a blue shirt and blue jeans.
Police are appealing to Mr Kildea or anyone with information on his whereabouts, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 535 of 04/07/21.