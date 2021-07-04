PSNI issue appeal to find missing Strabane man Tony Kildea

Police have made an appeal for help in locating a missing Strabane man.

The PSNI said officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 23-year-old Tony Kildea.

He was last seen at around 4am on Sunday morning at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry.

Mr Kildea is described as being 5’6’’ tall, of a slim build and has short brown/red hair and a beard. When last seen he wore a green jacket, a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Police are appealing to Mr Kildea or anyone with information on his whereabouts, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 535 of 04/07/21.