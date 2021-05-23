PSNI issue fresh appeal to find missing north Belfast brothers Patrick and Fabricio Hovarth

Brothers Fabricio (8) and Patrick Hovarth (5) who are missing from their home in Belfast

Five-year-old Patrick Hovarth and his brother, Fabricio, who is eight, were last seen on Friday, May 14 at around 6pm.

The pair are still missing.

Earlier this week the PSNI said the brothers may be with a relative in Northern Ireland but may have crossed into the Republic of Ireland.

It is now believed that both Patrick and Fabricio may currently be, or have been in the North Tipperary area.

On Sunday, PSNI Detective Sergeant Faulkner said: "Five-year-old Patrick Hovarth and his older brother, Fabricio, who is eight years old, were last seen earlier this month, at around 6pm on Friday 14th May, getting into a black-coloured Ford car in the Limestone road area of Belfast.

"At that time, Patrick was wearing light-coloured bottoms and top with black shoes, while his older brother Fabricio wore grey bottoms and a purple and green top. The brothers both have dark-coloured hair.

“We believe, at this time, that Patrick and Fabricio may be in the company of a friend, or a relative and they are in the Republic of Ireland.

"I am making a direct appeal to the person who is with Patrick and Fabricio to please get in touch with us as soon as possible. The number to call is 101, quoting the reference number 2275 of 14/05/21.

“I also want to appeal to anyone who has information about the boys, or who has seen them since Friday evening, to contact us immediately.”

Garda Siochana have also issued a missing person appeal for Patrick and Fabricio in support of the PSNI.

Read more Gardai issue fresh appeal to find missing north Belfast boys Patrick and Fabricio Hovarth

Inspector Phil McCullagh said: “We are keen to know that both boys are safe and well. We believe they may be in the company of a relative in Northern Ireland or possibly in Ireland.

“If any members of the public have any information about the boys or have seen them since Friday evening, I would urge them to contact police immediately.”