PSNI issue ice warning after parent encourages child to walk on frozen lake

Police have warned of the dangers of walking on ice after a parent encouraged their child to stand on a frozen lake for a picture.

The incident occurred at Hillsborough Forest Park on Saturday.

Police attended the scene after reports of a number of people walking on ice at the lake in the park.

A PSNI spokesperson said police spoke to one parent after they encouraged their child to stand in the middle of the lake for a picture.

Police posted an initial warning on the Police Lisburn & Castlereagh Facebook page.

"Yes, the lake appears frozen but the sheet ice is not as thick as it looks and is already thawing in places," the spokesperson said.

"Please if out and about today, be sensible and don’t risk walking on the frozen lake. This is highly dangerous."

The lake quickly thawed. Credit: PSNI

Police then posted pictures to show how quickly the lake thawed and returned to its natural state.

"I wanted to share these images especially with those who argued that the 'Frozen' lake isn't dangerous to walk on," the spokesperson said.

"One parent who encouraged his child to go to the island in the middle of the lake as it would make for a cool picture (I don't think pun was intended) then when spoken to by police blamed his child for going so far.

"Anyways after a foot patrol of the lakes and an unacceptably large number of persons spoken to, the below images were taken showing how shallow this ice is and how rapidly this ice becomes water again, Is the picture worth the risk?

"We will continue to conduct patrols in the area and along with partners in Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council look at what other actions may need to be taken."