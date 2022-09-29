PSNI issue missing person appeal over west Belfast man last seen eight days ago

A missing person appeal has been issued by the PSNI about 37-year-old Conor Chambers from west Belfast.

The PSNI said the man was last seen on the Falls Road close to the Royal Victoria Hospital on September 21.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Conor Chambers who is missing from the west Belfast area.

“The 37 year old was last seen on Falls Road close to the Royal Victoria Hospital at around 8.50pm on Wednesday 21 September (CCTV still attached).

“When last seen, Conor, who is round 6ft tall and slim, was wearing a green camouflage jacket and cargo trousers (pictured).

“Conor is known to frequent the Andersonstown Road and Townsend Street areas.

“Anyone who has seen Conor or knows of his current whereabouts should contact police by calling 101 quoting serial 1722 25/09/22.”