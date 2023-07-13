PSNI issue traffic advice ahead of annual Scarva demonstration

The PSNI have issued travel advice ahead of a parade in Scarva on Thursday.

Road users have been advised to expect travel disruption due to the Royal Black Institution’s 13th July demonstration.

The roads around the village will be closed from 8.30am until around 6pm. Car parking is available on roads into Scarva.

The police have said officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic, but have asked drivers to find an alternative route if they are not attending the parade.