PSNI issue warning as thieves use wireless technology to steal 35 cars in last 11 months

The PSNI has issued a warning following a spate of keyless car thefts across Northern Ireland, in which criminals have stolen cars by redirecting wireless signals from key fobs.

Detectives believe that due to the repeated pattern of offending, that this activity could be the work of an organised crime group.

Over the last 11 months, 35 cars have been stolen throughout NI using this new technology.

Detective Inspector Bell is urging vehicle owners to be vigilant, especially those with keyless entry cars.

“With advances in technology, thieves are now able to gain access to your vehicle by redirecting the wireless signal from your key fob,” he said.

"They only need to be within a few metres of your car key to get the signal, even if it’s inside your home.

“We are urging the public to be vigilant, especially those with keyless entry cars. The cars these thieves target are usually extremely expensive, so the loss is great.

“We are actively looking for these criminals and cracking down on these crimes. As part of this, we are arming the public with the knowledge of how they can out-smart them by taking some precautions to protect their property.”

The PSNI will be issuing crime prevention advice across its social media channels and officers in local districts will be visiting car dealerships, car washes and supermarkets to share advice and support about the issue in the coming weeks.

Some of the PSNI’s tips to avoid this new form of car theft include:

When at home keep your car key (and the spare) away from the car, doors and windows

Put your keys in a signal-blocking pouch, such as a Faraday Bag

Turn off wireless signals on your fob when it's not being used

Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm

Park in your garage overnight, if you don’t have a garage park close to your home

Detective Inspector Bell added: “Don’t let thieves get an easy ride this summer. If you know someone who is stealing cars, or helping someone who is. Please report to us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also come forward with any information you may have totally anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”

For more information visit the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s website here.