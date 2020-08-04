PSNI issue warning to parents after children offered drugs through social media app

The PSNI has urged parents to inform their children of the dangers of social media apps after it emerged children in Co Armagh are being targeted by drug dealers via Snapchat

The warning comes after children as young as 12 in the Lurgan area were contacted via the app at the weekend, the Armaghi website reported.

Sinn Fein councillor Keith Haughian said the children are being asked if they want to buy drugs via messages, including special offers.

"I have informed the PSNI of this and I am asking all parents to check the phones/iPads etc of their children, if they have concerns," he said.

The Lurgan councillor also urged parents worried if their child has been targeted to contact police, adding they should also reach out to their GP if there are also any addiction or mental health issues.

Inspector Duncan McBain, from the Lurgan Neighbourhood Team urged parents to be aware of their children's presence and activity online.

"The internet plays an increasing part in our lives. Unfortunately, while it can be great for learning and communicating, there are many ways that children and young people can be exploited online," he said.

"It's important to make your child aware of these dangers and make sure they know that they can speak to someone if anything or anyone online causes them concern.

"Make sure you know what your child's online presence is, what apps and websites are they using and who they are communicating with."

The officer continued: "Individuals should be wary about whom they invite or accept invitations from on social networking sites.

"Do not accept friendship requests from complete strangers. Update the privacy settings on your social networking accounts so only people you know can view your account."

Anyone who has information in relation to illegal drugs can alert the PSNI online via: www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/