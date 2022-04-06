PSNI issues appeal to drivers of keyless entry cars after thieves steal vehicle with fob still inside home

Drivers with keyless entry cars are being urged to be vigilant after a Mercedes vehicle was stolen in Co Tyrone on Monday while it was parked in the driveway of a house.

The PSNI said the white car was taken from the Lisnamonaghan Meadows area of Castlecaulfield, with the keys to the vehicle still inside the owner’s house.

The car was taken sometime between 11.30pm on Sunday and 8am on Monday, according to police.

They said anyone with this type of car should take extra precautions with the vehicles and if possible, keep them parked in a garage or have driveway gates locked.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “The keys to the vehicle were still inside the owner’s property.

"Our enquiries are underway and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen anyone or any suspicious vehicles in the area, who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage, or who knows the whereabouts of the car, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 247 of 04/04/22.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

“We are urging vehicle owners to be vigilant, especially those with keyless entry cars.

“With advances in technology, thieves are now able to gain access to your vehicle by redirecting the wireless signal from your key fob.

“Motor vehicles are extremely expensive, and owners should take the same precautions as they do with home security. Where possible, keep your car in a garage or lock your driveway gates

“Establish a routine to help keep your vehicle safe, including using your garage if available to secure your vehicle.

"Use physical car locks such as steering column locks and chains, as well as keeping all car keys (including spares) away from exterior doors and walls.

"Motorists are also advised to use a blocking pouch also called a Faraday pouch (lined with metallic material) to help block the wireless signal from your key fob.”