PSNI issues warning on fake police officer scam

Detectives are urging the public to be extra vigilant following a recent scam in which the caller claimed to be a police officer.

The reminder comes after police were alerted this week that a woman, in east Belfast, had been tricked into parting with a sum of money.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wilson said: "In this case, a woman - aged in her 70s - was persuaded to hand over her bank card, bank details, and a sum of money by an imposter who, via telephone, claimed to be a police officer."

"I'm keen to, first of all, stress that police will never ask for your bank details, or money. Never allow any unauthorised person to have access to such details.

"Fraudsters will use any means possible - whether it's telephone, mail or online - to trick people.

"While scams may come in all shapes and sizes, they have one thing in common - scammers rely upon the good faith and vulnerability of those they target. Hard-earned savings can too easily be gone in a flash."

Police advise if you get a call of this nature to put the phone down and report to them on 101.

"Do not provide any personal details to the caller," Detective Chief Inspector Wilson continued.

"I'm also appealing to people to remind their loves ones and neighbours, especially those who are older and vulnerable, to never give out any kind of financial details unless they are 100% sure it is safe to do so.

"Never be pressurised into a financial transaction and always err on the side of caution."

In recent weeks police have also urged caution as fraudsters have been contacting people and telling them their National Insurance number has been used in a tax fraud or in criminal activity.

Police said it was an automated message which then asks the person to press one to speak to an operator. The operator then claims to be from the National Crime Agency and attempts to obtain banking details.

There had been similar reports of fraudsters claiming to be from Paypal and HMRC.

Elsewhere the public have been urged to beware of a scam Covid vaccine text message. A phishing text scam circulated telling people that they are "eligible" for the Covid 19 vaccination.

It reads "we have identified that you are eligible to apply for your vaccine" and links to a fake NHS page which then asks for bank details.

If you are concerned visit Action Fraud at www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040.