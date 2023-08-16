PSNI join appeal to help identify man who died in London last year

Image of deceased man yet to be identified. Credit: Met Police

The PSNI has joined a UK-wide appeal to help identify a man who was found dead in London.

The unknown man was found in the Coral Street area of Waterloo last year.

The Metropolitan Police has said the circumstances are not being treated as suspicious, but are continuing to attempt to inform his family.

Watch: Detectives in London need your help to identify an unknown man who died last year

The PSNI shared the appeal on X (formerly Twitter) should it be the case the man is either from or known to anyone in Northern Ireland.

“Can you help detectives in London identify this unknown man?” wrote the PSNI.

“He sadly died last year and efforts are underway to locate his family who could be from another part of the UK.

"Please contact DC Kieran Mulvaney from @MetPoliceUK via 101.”

The post also contained a computer-generated image of the man.