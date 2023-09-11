PSNI ‘keen to speak to owner of black SUV-type vehicle’ after motorcyclist dies in road crash

Officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to investigate the circumstances of a crash in Portadown which has resulted in a motorcyclist’s death.

The man, aged in his 60s, sadly died from his injuries after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a silver Mercedes car at around 2pm on Sunday on Northway in Portadown.

Sergeant Miller-Devlin on Monday: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we would be particularly keen to speak with the driver of a black SUV type vehicle, which was in the Northway area travelling in the direction of Rushmere Shopping Centre.”

Northway was closed for a number of hours, but has since re-opened.

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd said the death of a man has stunned the local community.

The Upper Bann MLA said: “I want to extend my deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the man who died in a road accident on Northway in Portadown.

“This tragedy has stunned the entire community, and I know that everyone will rally around to support all those affected in what will be difficult days ahead.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the emergency services for their efforts at the scene of this incident and appeal to anyone with information to please bring it forward to the PSNI.”

A full investigation is underway and police have also asked anyone who witnessed the collision, or who captured dash-cam footage which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them in Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 945 10/09/23.