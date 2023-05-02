PSNI Land Rovers attacked as trouble flares after Derry City match

Foyle Road splattered with paint following disorder near the Brandywell Stadium on the 1st of May 2023 (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph) — © Aodhan Roberts

A vehicle on Foyle Road damaged with paint following disorder near the Brandywell Stadium on the 1st of May 2023 (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph) — © Aodhan Roberts

Police on Foyle Road dealing with disorder near the Brandywell Stadium on the 1st of May 2023 (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph) — © Aodhan Roberts

Police Land Rovers were attacked outside the Brandywell stadium on Monday night.

The incident occurred after a match between Derry City FC and Shamrock Rovers. Shamrock Rovers won the game 2-0.

During the disorder PSNI Land Rovers were pelted with bricks and paint.

At least one member of the public had their car splattered with paint.

It follows skirmishes at the Derry City and St Patrick’s Athletic game on April 28.

A video showed fans entering through a gate at the Brandywell stadium, at which point some fighting broke out and items were thrown.

Commenting after last night’s game, one fan described the scenes as “shocking”.

He said there was fighting inside and outside the ground once again.

Fans attempting to remove glass bottles from young people outside the stadium were also reportedly subjected to abuse.

The PSNI and Derry City FC have both been contacted for comment.