PSNI launch appeal for missing Co Down 70-year-old man

A missing person appeal has been launched by the PSNI in relation to 70-year-old William Auld.

Police said the man was last seen in the Ballyhalbert area at around noon on Wednesday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “William is described as being 5’8” in height and was wearing a blue/grey Regatta raincoat, a blue polo top, blue jeans and black boots when he was last seen.

“If you think you might have seen William today or have any information, please contact police in Newtownards on 101 quoting police reference number 1805 07/09/22.”